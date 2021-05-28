2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard Ranks Top Solar Products from 26 Manufacturers

The latest published document on Global Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Biomass- and Waste-to-Energy M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Management, Inc., Xcel Energy, Inc., Wheelabrator Technologies Inc, Suez, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., China Everbright International Limited, Ramboll Group A/S & Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC etc.