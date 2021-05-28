2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard Ranks Top Solar Products from 26 Manufacturers
PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar and energy storage industry, today published its 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, which names 117 model types of PV modules from 26 manufacturers as Top Performers in PVEL's testing. The report applauds the widespread adoption of technical advances that increase PV module power output and reduce the cost of solar power. Yet reliability problems may compromise these performance gains in the field: one in three participating manufacturers failed to implement basic quality controls that protect end users from safety failures.www.altenergymag.com