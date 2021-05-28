Cancel
Surge in Hate Crimes Requires DOJ Coordinator, Garland Says

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs appointing a coordinator to oversee the justice department's fight against hate crimes as npr's carrie. Johnson reports garland says such crimes resulting in communities living in fear reports of hate crimes and bias. Incidents against asian americans have surged over the past year. The anti-defamation league says more jewish americans are being targetted as well. The justice department says it will try to improve local reporting of those crimes and remove language barriers that prevent many people from telling authorities about them. The doj will also fail longstanding vacancies in its community relations service that unit works with communities to keep the peace but it has dwindled in recent years. Carrie.

LawPosted by
The Hill

DOJ requiring federal agents to wear body cameras

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is changing a long-standing rule about body cameras for federal agents and will now be requiring them to be used for certain operations. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a memo on Monday that federal law enforcement agencies must come up with a plan to implement the use of body cameras within the next 30 days, The Wall Street Journal reported.
MinoritiesDerrick

Justice Department stepping up enforcement of hate crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is stepping up its enforcement of hate crimes and other bias-related incidents, furthering a promise by Attorney General Merrick Garland to focus on civil rights violations. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, recently sworn in and the first Black woman to hold the position, said...
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Berkeley police report increase in hate crimes

The Berkeley Police Department has reported at least four incidents of hate crimes in the city of Berkeley, three of which occurred in the span of a week. A hate crime is legally defined as an escalated crime where the perpetrator is motivated by a “protected classification,” according to Michael Chang, a campus lecturer in comparative ethnic studies and a federal civil rights attorney.
Boones Mill, VASmith Mountain Eagle

Anti-Asian hate crimes surge

(Rev. Jae Song is pastor of Red Valley United Methodist Church in Boones Mill, VA. He came to the United States from South Korea in 2010 and graduated from Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta.) According to a new study from the Center for the Study of...
Ohio Statethecentersquare.com

Bill would create Ohio Hate Crime Bureau

(The Center Square) – Two Ohio state representatives want to create a new bureau of law enforcement to deal with what they say is an increase in hate crimes across the state. Reps. Adam Miller, D-Columbus, and Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, introduced a bill Tuesday that would create a Hate Crimes...
Congress & CourtsTimes-Herald

Garland stepping up DOJ enforcement of voting laws

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Justice Department will scrutinize new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules, vowing to take action on any violations of federal law. (June 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
Minoritiescivilrights.org

Solidarity Statement Denouncing the Increase in Antisemitic Hate Crimes

View PDF of this letter here. Solidarity Statement Denouncing the Increase in Antisemitic Hate Crimes. The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and 55 civil and human rights organizations, firmly denounce the recent rise in antisemitic hate crimes. Antisemitism is sadly not new in this country; however, in recent years, we have witnessed more violent and frequent anti-Jewish hate incidents and crimes including the recent spike that prompts this statement. We commend the many civil society and governmental leaders who, as have so many member groups of the Leadership Conference, denounced these antisemitic hate crimes, and we call on all local, state, and national leaders to join in condemning these acts.
Oakland, CAnorthbaybiz.com

Bullies and Hate Crimes

“Few societal problems have hit so close to my own home as these onslaughts against Asian Americans.”. No doubt you remember the bully—or bullies—you encountered in your youth. Bullying is something kids do, but hate crimes and assault are something adults seem to be doing way too often these days. Those who derive satisfaction from hurting others represent the worst version of the human experience.
MinoritiesEditor and Puplisher

How Reporters Can Improve Their Coverage of Hate Crimes

Last year, hate crimes against Asian communities in the U.S. rose by 145%. In 2020, calls for racial justice also swept the world following the killing of George Floyd. With hate crimes against certain communities on the rise, and citizens becoming more aware of such incidents, journalists have been tasked with reporting on them more than before.
Public Safetyconservativeangle.com

End Hate Crimes But Abolish The Label Too

The following article, End Hate Crimes But Abolish The Label Too, was first published on The Black Sphere. This hate crime thing conjured up by Leftists and their brainwashed, virtue-signaling minions has got to go. The latest insipid addition to the hate crime pile of statutes is the one concocted by the anencephalic Democrat Senator from Hawaii, Mazie Hirono, which became law on May 20, 2021. As Rep Diana Harshbarger (R-Tennessee) explains: this […]
Congress & Courtsmvariety.com

House passes anti-hate crime bill

THE House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously passed House Bill 22-18, which will impose heavier sentences on crimes motivated by hate. All the 19 House members present voted yes to H.B. 22-18 authored by Rep. Donald Manglona who was excused from the House session because he had to leave for Rota to attend a legislative delegation session. He co-chairs the Rota delegation.
Basin, MTboulder-monitor.com

Basin man indicted on federal hate crime charge

A man currently serving a prison sentence for firing shots into a Basin home in March 2020 has been indicted on a federal hate crime charge and a federal firearm charge for allegedly targeting the victim in that case because of their sexual orientation. The indictment on May 20 charged...
New Smyrna Beach, FLnewsdaytonabeach.com

Man Convicted Of Hate Crime In Racist Vandalism Incident

Daytona Beach, FL - It took a jury only 30 minutes to return a guilty verdict for a man who littered a New Smyrna Beach family's driveway with nails after spray painting racial slurs on their vehicles. A press release from the State Attorney's Office says 34-year-old Kyle Christiansen could...