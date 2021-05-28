Preview: BBC Proms 2021

The Jazz Centre UK (JCUK) re-opens on Saturday 26 June after a 15-month closure due the pandemic. The volunteer-led charity, founded five years ago by trumpeter Digby Fairweather and now headed up by new CEO Mark Kass, has used lockdown to transform its whole approach to showcasing jazz and now reopens with a revamped look and feel. Based at the Beecroft Art Gallery in, the JCUK has used lockdown, and the Heritage Lottery Funding it received, to move many of its activities online, in turn finding a new, wider audience for its extensive archives and regular live performances. It’s also announced that platinum-selling pianist and singer Jamie Cullum, Mercury-nominated pianist Zoe Rahman and award-winning jazz broadcaster Chris Philips are its new patrons, who will help champion JCUK’s work to a younger and more diverse audience.