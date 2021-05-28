Cancel
Preview: BBC Proms 2021

By Barry Creasy
musicomh.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BBC Proms are back with audience attendance. Here’s the programme lineup. Callooh! Callay! (and other expressions of delight). This week the BBC has announced its intention (road-map restrictions permitting) of running a Proms series this year in front of live audiences at The Royal Albert Hall and Cadogan Hall in what Director of the BBC Proms David Pickard referred to as “a curtain-raiser to normality”. Sadly, those restrictions mean that the season won’t be as extensive as it was in pre-pandemic years, so there will be a limit on the number of people in total allowed to be present (1000 in the RAH), which means smaller audience numbers and a concentration on smaller works (as platform distancing is necessary).

