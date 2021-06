Here we are, on the other side of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, with a new resolve to live a more healthy life. But, if we’re honest, the odds say many of us have already reverted to our old ways. (French fries are a vegetable, right?) While we look to the advice of health care professionals to help us cultivate wellness every day, it’s reassuring to remember that they struggle with temptation and lack of motivation just like the rest of us. We asked a few local medical professionals what health habits they follow religiously, and where they fall short.