Louisiana alligator found across the Gulf in Corpus Christi

By Kelley Branch
vicksburgnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn American alligator was found sunbathing on the Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi, Texas on Monday, nearly 400 miles from home. “We are kind of speculating that perhaps it was washed out during one of the flooding events in Louisiana,” Kelly Taylor, Padre Island National Seashore public information officer, told CNN on Wednesday. “It had a significant amount of algae on it’s back that leads us to speculate that it was floating in the Gulf for a while.”

