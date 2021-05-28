Pasco County’s First Splash Pad Open For Summer Fun

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Kick off summer with a splash! Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources (PRNR) is excited to announce the opening of Pasco’s first Water Cycle Splash Pad.

The Splash Pad opened Thursday, May 27, with several Pasco County Government, business, and community leaders taking part in a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This fun, new feature was made possible through a community effort spearheaded by Investigation Station, a non-profit group devoted to providing interactive, educational exhibits that enhance the learning experience for kids of all ages.

Watch the video below to learn how this educational and interactive splash pad explores the water cycle while providing fun in the sun for everyone.

PRNR has been working with Investigation Station on this project since 2018. Thank you to our community partners whose generous donations made this possible!

The free, 3,600-square-foot Splash Pad includes:

Space for up to 40 people at a time

Safe place for kids to play in water

Fountains and water elements

Future mural explaining water cycle

For more details, including hours and Splash Pad rules, visit: bit.ly/3oMPygn

