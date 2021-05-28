Cancel
Olean, NY

Olean residents vent frustrations at hearing on boarding houses at Zoning Board of Appeals

By BOB CLARK Olean Times Herald
Times-Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLEAN — Neighbors to three boarding houses in the city urged officials to not allow the status to remain after the properties are sold. During three public hearings before the city Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday, officials held off on making any decisions on the statuses of 321 N. First St., 125 S. Barry St., and 111 N. Clinton St. after no representative of the applicants appeared to answer the board’s questions. The 10 members of the public who appeared instead presented a unanimous opposition to extending the grandfathered status after sale, citing criminal activity and quality of life issues surrounding the properties.

www.oleantimesherald.com
Olean, NY
Olean, NY
Olean, NY
