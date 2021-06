We have had this discussion before on this subject. Should kindergarten become mandatory or not for children in Louisiana?. When I think back to my childhood, I enjoyed it. It allowed me to be able to develop great socializing skills as I played with the other kids. I feel like it kept me from being antisocial, although I tend to be a little now. But I do feel like having that experience as a child exposed me to a world of realizing I am not alone and can actually have a pretty normal life.