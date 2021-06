As the Crenshaw rail line reaches completion, the city of Inglewood is considering changes to its zoning regulations "which would permit the construction of new homes, offices, and retail near passenger rail stops on Metro's Crenshaw/LAX and C Lines," reports Steven Sharp in Urbanize Los Angeles. The Westchester/Veterans and Crenshaw/Imperial TOD (Transit Oriented Development) Plans "would impact land use regulations for roughly 650 acres of land at Inglewood's northwest corner adjacent to the Westchester neighborhood and at its southern border with the City of Hawthorne," adding up to 4,090 new homes, 705,000 square feet of commercial space, and 5,684 new jobs. The plans also include new cycletracks, improved pedestrian mobility, and new public parks.