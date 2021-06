Video footage has revealed the moment a gay teenager in Ohio was beaten by one of his peers while wearing an LGBT+ Pride flag to celebrate his identity.Tristen Torrez, 14, told WTOL11, that he wore the pride flag around his shoulders to his school in Defiance City last week to celebrate his identity and come out as openly gay."This was my official way of saying I was gay and not trying to hide it," Tristen told the broadcaster in an appearance with his mother."I was wearing it to state a message, and state just because one person is who they...