You probably didn't know that today is National Heat Awareness Day. You're not alone: Extreme heat doesn't get nearly enough attention, though it is the deadliest climate impact. In fact, heat has killed more people in the last 10 years, on average, than any other weather phenomenon. Because of climate change, that toll is likely to grow – unless we take action. Fortunately, there's a lot we can do to keep our cool in a rapidly warming world.