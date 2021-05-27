Cancel
MMA Fighter who called out Elon Musk after major UFC win gets a free Tesla

 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeneil Dariush had ordered a Tesla back in December which still hadn't arrived. If you're a follower of UFC, you'll know that Beneil Dariush is having a pretty good time at the moment. The mixed martial artist is now a serious title contender after getting a major win at UFC 262. He didn't have any other fighters on his mind though during his post-match interview with Joe Rogan, as he instead decided to call out Rogan's "buddy" Elon Musk. Why? Dariush had ordered a Tesla back in December last year and it still hadn't arrived!

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush finally has a Tesla Model X in his possession, and he also has the reason he ordered the vehicle: his newborn daughter. On May 15th, Dariush got the biggest win in his UFC career by defeating former Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson in a dominant unanimous decision victory that displayed his well-rounded Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills. The real show came after the fight with Ferguson, however, as Dariush called out Tesla CEO Elon Musk, asking where his Model X was after he had been waiting several months for the all-electric SUV.
