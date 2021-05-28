7 metro Atlanta food and drink events in June 2021

You can’t have your cake and eat it, too. If you prefer to eat your cake, head to a Rhodes Family Bakery for what Eat This, Not That says is the best cake in Georgia. “Baking the perfect cake takes top-notch culinary skills, but it’s also an art form,” the website wrote in its roundup of the best cake in each state. “Cake shops offer custom-made cakes that are often so ornate and gorgeous that it seems like a crime to slice into them. Someone has got to dig in and enjoy that first piece, though.”