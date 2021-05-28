Cancel
Atlanta, GA

7 metro Atlanta food and drink events in June 2021

By Yvonne Zusel
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 18 days ago
Celebrate the serviceberry, try new beers and learn how to shuck oysters at both in-person and virtual events this June. Celebrate all things serviceberry at Serviceberry Fest ATL. Hosted at the East Atlanta Farmers Market, the festival will offer serviceberry food, cocktails and treats from local chefs and mixologists. In addition, look for a serviceberry tree sale and music from a DJ, as well as opportunities to purchase items from farmers market vendors. Festival proceeds will sponsor a large serviceberry orchard at a public community green space in fall of 2021.

