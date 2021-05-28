GC Baseball: Tigers looking to come back after losing Game 1 to Frisco Wakeland

Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer Miguel "Mikie" Luevano, seen here in an earlier game, scored the only run for the Tigers Thursday night in Rockwall, where they were no-hit in an 8-1 loss to Frisco Wakeland in the opening game of the best-of-three Region II Semifinals.

Corsicana's Tigers lost Game 1 of the Region II Semifinals 8-1 to Frisco Wakeland, and must win Friday night and Saturday afternoon to stay alive in the playoffs.

But then again, Heath Autrey's Tigers know all about bouncing back.

It has come down to this: the Tigers (28-10) must win Friday night and then win Saturday afternoon against a Frisco Wakeland team that is arguably the best squad they have seen all year.

The Tigers know all about coming back from tough defeats. Autrey's kids could write a book about bouncing back, and this group of players, whom Autrey has called one of the most resilient teams he has ever coached, knows Thursday's 8-1 loss in the opening game of the best-of-three series in the 5A Region II Semifinals has nothing to do with Friday's showdown at Bob Rombach Field in Duncanville.

They have come back from Game 2 losses in the last two series to stay alive in the playoffs, storming back to win Game 3 against Nacogdoches (12-3) in the Area Round, and coming back last weekend 10-0 against a very talented team from Ennis, which beat the Tigers in Game 2 (10-4).

They're down 1-0 in the series and must win twice, but no one on this team will throw a pitch or swing a bat in Saturday's game on Friday night. Talk to Autrey about how his team got here and he will tell you -- and tell you point blank -- how his kids are focused. That's one of the keys to their 2021 success story, and possibly the Tigers' best friend. The have the ability to block out all the noise -- to play the game "pitch-to-pitch" as Autrey likes to say.

These Tigers play the game with blinders.

Game 1 Thursday night at Rockwall Heath was a nightmare -- a perfect storm where everything that could go wrong went wrong and everything fell into place for Wakeland, which has proven all year to be as formidable and talented as any 5A team in North Texas.

The Wolverines have won 32 games, and they are the Dallas Morning News' No. 1 Class 5A team in the Big D area, and ranked No. 9 in the state poll. Those polls won't mean anything if Corsicana wins the next two games, but that impressive resume has helped Wakeland's confidence in a season that saw the Wolverines win their first eight games, and then lose eight in a row, only to turn around and win 12 straight before losing to Frisco Lone Star. Since then Wakeland (32-10) has gone 12-1, including a 7-1 run in the playoffs -- an eight game stretch in which opponents have scored just seven runs.

The Tigers did score Thursday despite being no-hit on a night when nothing fell in or found a hole against starter Luke Robertson, who has signed with the University of Houston. Wakeland's No. 1 pitcher, Robert Fortenberry, a left-hander, is headed for TCU.

Robertson threw five innings of no-hit ball and Nathan June retired the final six Tigers, who scored a run in the fourth to knot the score at 1-1 when Miguel "Mikie" Luevano led off with a chopper to short and raced to second on a throwing error to first. He moved to third on Hunter Autrey's chopper in front of the plate and scored on a wild pitch.

Adin Morehouse walked and pinch-runner Adrian Baston moved to second on a balk and to third on a Kolby Kinkade's deep fly to right. Brydan Hernandez then ripped a liner that was headed for left field but Wakeland shortstop Conor Linkfield made a leaping catch in what turned out to be the defensive play of the game. Linkfield's catch saved the no-hitter and prevented the Tigers from taking the lead.

Wakeland won the game at the plate with the bottom of its order. Honest. The No 7 through No. 9 hitters in the lineup went a combined 4-for-7, scored four runs and drove in four runs. Most of the damage came from No. 9 hitter Addison Brown, who doubled in a run in the second, drove in a run in the fourth with a ground-rule double and brought in two runs with a hard shot past first in the fifth.

The bottom three in the order (Nicholas Miller, JJ Young and Brown) had three consecutive one-out hits to ignite Wakeland's five-run fourth inning. It was that kind of night for the Wolverines.

It was a frustrating loss for the Tigers. But they had a similar nightmare in Game 2 against Ennis last weekend when the Lions had two five-run innings in a 10-4 comeback.

And then there's recent history. The Tigers had a horrible game in the same Region II Semifinal round in 2019 when they were big underdogs against Frisco Lone Star, which run-ruled Corsicana 13-0 in Game 2.

It's hard to believe any high school team could come back from that kind of loss, but Autrey's kids sure did. They beat Lone Star the next day 3-1 to move on the Region II Championship series, where they swept Midlothian and headed to the state tournament.

Just sayin ...