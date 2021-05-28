GC Baseball: Hubbard wins 2-1 thriller over Dodd City

Courtesy photo Hubbard's Jags are alive and well and playing in the Class A playoffs, where they beat Dodd City 2-1 Thursday in Game 1 of the Class A Region II title. They play Game 2 (and Game 3 if needed) on Saturday back at Nevada Community High School.

Whew!

Take a deep breath, Hubbard.

Everyone, every single Jag player on the Hubbard baseball team, wanted to wrap his arms around this one -- wanted to embrace it, savor it and hang on to it.

After all, that's what the Jags did all night in their 2-1 thriller over Dodd City Thursday in Game 1 of the best-of-three Class A Region II Championship series.

They hung on ...

"It was a gutsy performance by everyone," said Hubbard coach Jordan Grimm, who was beaming with pride about how his kids played in the program's first appearance in a Region title game since 2003.

You could have fooled Dodd City. The Hubbard kids looked like they had been here before, looked like they belonged -- heck, they looked like they owned Game 1 of the Region title series.

"They played awesome! They just have confidence in everything they do," Grimm said of his kids. "It's awesome!"

It was a tense, tight, white-knuckle night for both teams, but Hubbard didn't blink.

"It was a big time performance tonight," Grimm said after the win. "We won behind a great outing from JJ Johnson, striking out four and giving up only one run. He went six innings and Shelby Noppeney nailed down the seventh.

"And we had big-time at-bats from Blaine Cornelius, who went 2-for-3 with and RBI, and Noppeney, who went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.

"Everybody played great," he said. "We played great defense. Our outfield had a huge night. They played their best game of the year. They made every play," Grimm said of his outfielders -- Blake Fowler in left, Caleb Poston in center and MJ Ryman in right.

Hubbard made one big play after another from early on when Noppeney, who was playing shortstop, threw a runner out at the plate, to Johnson's clutch pitching in the second inning when Dodd City loaded the bases with no outs. Johnson regrouped and retired the next three batters on a grounder to second, a grounder back to the mound and a strikeout.

But that early drama was nothing compared to the seventh when Noppeney walked the first two batters he faced, then came roaring back with a ground out and a strikeout. A double steal put runners at second and third, where a base hit could have given Dodd City a 3-2 lead.

But Noppeney struck out the final batter on a 3-2 pitch to nail down the biggest save of his career.

They play Game 2 (and Game 3 if needed) on Saturday back at Nevada Community High School.

"We need everyone there to support these guys," Grimm said.

The Jags scored a run in the third when Jason Green singled, and Poston hit into a fielder's choice to start the inning. Poston stole second and Cornelius came through with a two-out single to bring in Poston and knot the score at 1-1.

The Jags broke up the tie in the fifth. Cornelius had a two-out single and stole second. He scored easily on Noppeney's triple to give the Jags a 2-1 lead.

Then the Jags just hung on, and hung on and hung on -- making every play, and throwing every big pitch they had to make.

Gutsy? Clutch? Sterling?

Grab a Thesaurus and pick one.

Or maybe just say it looked and felt like Hubbard Baseball ...