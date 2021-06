Welcome to June! This month I want to feature one of my favorite things to cook with: PUFF PASTRY!. Puff Pastry is a light and flaky dough that is so versatile — you can dress it up into a savory or sweet platter. I like this dough because I’ve found that many store-bought brands are dairy- and egg-free. I’m also not the best baker (read: I stink at baking), so I love that it’s as easy as pulling it out of the freezer and dressing it up. You can find puff pastry in most grocery stores in the frozen goods section.