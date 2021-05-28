What's the latest on Deshaun Watson? Texans aren't tipping their hand

We now have a glimpse into what each team will begin to look like as training camp soon approaches as rosters have rapidly inflated to their near-capacity following the cycles of free agency, the draft process, and the signing of undrafted free agents. While the summer annually offers us surprises and standouts from each facility, the transaction window to rid of once notable names, former high-draft selections, and once looked upon stars ushers in the reality of slowly narrowing to the final 53-player roster threshold.