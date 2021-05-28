Cancel
What's the latest on Deshaun Watson? Texans aren't tipping their hand

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON -- In early January, Houston Texans chairman Cal McNair made it clear he was looking to find a new identity for the franchise. In his opening statement of general manager Nick Caserio’s news conference, after mentioning the New England Patriots franchise, from which Caserio came, Cal said, “With respect to their organization, we do not consider ourselves the Patriots' South. We are here to lead this team the Texans' way.”

www.chatsports.com
NFLallfans.co

‘He’s A Winner’: What RB Ingram Brings Behind The Scenes To Texans

During their offseason, the Houston Texans put a huge amount of importance on bringing in high-character veterans. And it’s safe to say that running back Mark Ingram fits that mold well. “The thing about him is not only is he a pro’s pro, he’s been very productive during his career...
NFLclemsonjunkies.com

Texans GM Says Decision on Watson Coming Ahead of Training Camp

There are a lot of questions surrounding Deshaun Watson’s immediate future at the moment. The only thing that seems certain right now is that Watson’s time with the Houston Texans is done. After being selected by Houston in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Watson quickly evolved into...
NFLegotasticsports.com

Texans Could Make a Decision on Deshaun Watson Prior to Training Camp

Deshaun Watson's future in Houston is still up in the air. After 2o plus sexual assault lawsuits were filed against him, the Texans appear to be more willing to part ways with their franchise quarterback. With that said, he still remains on the roster and there are reportedly teams still interested in him.
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Texans' Caserio 'Respectful' of Process Involving Watson

It's been a crazy year for Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was never one for much spotlight off of the field until news broke of his desire to leave Houston, followed by sexual assault allegations that have now compiled to 22. News of Watson and his allegations, along with...
NFLNew York Post

Texans appear set on delaying Deshaun Watson decision as long as possible

Don’t look for the Texans to reach a Deshaun Watson resolution just yet. In a radio appearance on Monday, Texans general manager Nick Caserio continued to provide vague answers when asked about Watson’s future with the team. “We’re taking it one day at a time and really control the things...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

players cut 2021 Zach Ertz Sony Michel Josh Rosen Josh Jackson

We now have a glimpse into what each team will begin to look like as training camp soon approaches as rosters have rapidly inflated to their near-capacity following the cycles of free agency, the draft process, and the signing of undrafted free agents. While the summer annually offers us surprises and standouts from each facility, the transaction window to rid of once notable names, former high-draft selections, and once looked upon stars ushers in the reality of slowly narrowing to the final 53-player roster threshold.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Scott Pioli weighs in on Stephon Gilmore, Patriots contract negotiations

NFL Network's Scott Pioli joins "Good Morning Football" to weigh in on the latest between CB Stephon GIlmore and the New England Patriots. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network. Patriots Talk: Is door open for Mac Jones to overtake Cam Newton?
NFLhoustonnewmedia.org

Texans Mandatory Minicamp Starts Tuesday, How Do They Handle Deshaun Watson?

Source: https://www.houstonpress.com/news/do-texans-fine-deshaun-watson-for-missing-minicamp-next-week-11575742 Author: Sean Pendergast at Houston Press. On paper, this is just your average, normal NFL week in June over at NRG Stadium. The Houston Texans have a handful of OTA sessions, the assistant coaches did their first media availability of the offseason on Tuesday, and preparations for mandatory minicamp next week, ostensibly, are underway. The Texans’…
NFLchatsports.com

Deshaun Watson still wants to be a Bronco, Kareem Jackson says

Deshaun Watson, Denver Broncos possible trade target. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) The Denver Broncos‘ offseason quarterback competition between Drew Lock and veteran Teddy Bridgewater is underway. Rumors regarding Aaron Rodgers have persisted since the 2021 NFL Draft but things have been quiet on the Deshaun Watson front ever since more than 20 allegations of sexual assault misconduct have been brought before the legal system.
NFLchatsports.com

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson wants to join Denver Broncos, ex-teammate says

Deshaun Watson, who had requested a trade from the Houston Texans prior to multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior being filed against the quarterback, wants to join the Denver Broncos, former teammate Kareem Jackson said on a podcast. "I've got a great relationship with Deshaun," Jackson, who plays...
NFLbolavip.com

NFL player reveals Deshaun Watson's preferred destination

Deshaun Watson's name has been around the NFL headlines for months now. First, it was his desire to leave the Houston Texans. Then, his 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct kept the spotlight on him for the wrong reasons. But now that it seems like his camp is working...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

John Mcclain: Texans focus on quarterbacks who are here, not Deshaun Watson

Jun. 8—If the Texans follow the lead of other NFL teams and elect to cancel next week's minicamp, quarterback Deshaun Watson would avoid paying $93,085 in fines. Indianapolis and Philadelphia announced last month they would not have the traditional three-day minicamp — the only part of the offseason program that's mandatory. If the Texans join the Colts and Eagles, Watson wouldn't have to pay fines of $15,515 for the first day, $31,030 for the second and $46,540 for the third.
NFLBeaumont Enterprise

Texans cancel minicamp, save Deshaun Watson $93,000 in fines

If Deshaun Watson skipped Texans’ minicamp next week – which he undoubtedly would have – he would have had to pay $93,085 in fines. He can keep that money in the bank account for now, because on Wednesday, the Texans announced they were cancelling next week’s three-day minicamp. Texans coach...
NFLclemsonjunkies.com

Former Deshaun Watson Teammate Claims Quarterback Wants to be in Denver

According to Watson’s former Texans teammate Kareem Jackson, who is now with Denver, the former Clemson quarterback would like to be a Bronco. In an interview with former NFL star Aqib Talib, Jackson said Watson told him that flat out. “All he’s been telling me is like ‘look, just tell...
NFLtigernet.com

TNET: Former teammate says Deshaun Watson wants to join him on new team

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has made it clear that he doesn't want to play for the Houston Texans again, and according to one former teammate, he has his heart set on a certain destination. Former Houston teammate Kareem Jackson has played for the Denver Broncos over the last two seaso (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY) Read Update »