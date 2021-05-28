Cancel
De-SPACs Aren't as Bad as You Think

By David Pogemiller
The Media Paints a Bleaker Picture than Reality

Axios put out a bit today discussing how EV stocks have lost their luster. Yes, it's true, that SPAC EV stocks are down demonstrably from their ridiculous highs. SPACs were frothy, and the highs that these companies hit were a product of a combination of Peak SPAC and EV euphoria, and not necessarily rational market behavior.

When investors step back, they will realize that 3 out of the 4 companies mentioned are still up from IPO.

Nikola (NKLA) +54.9%

Fisker (FSKR) +36.1%

Lordstown (RIDE) +5.5%

Canoo (GOEV) -2.5%

5 baggers? No, but the picture isn't as bad as the media makes it out to be.

In fact, the overall picture on De-SPACs is similar. 65% of De-SPACs, for SPACs that IPO'd since 2018, have positive annualized returns and, on average, have returns of 19.7%. Now, that average is biased in part by Playboy's (PLBY) incredible run, but it doesn't change the fact that always measuring SPAC performance relative to "all time highs" is a narrow and not always useful approach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ugpnf_0aEaGeOF00
Return since IPO can provide a more complete picture of De-SPAC performance

In addition, there have been a number of De-SPACs in 2021 that performed well since going public including:

PLBY +246%

NUVB +39%

GENI +26%

ETWO +23%

LEV +18%

SKIN +12%

BLDE +11%

SPAC investors know that the biggest advantage they have is the option to redeem at $10 should they lose faith in a deal and stock's future prospects. Right now that means SPAC investors have an incredible opportunity to arbitrage by buying below NAV and gaining big upside potential if the SPAC makes the right deal.

And, if they don't like the deal...redeem, take the yield, and grab some more SPACs at a discount...rinse and repeat.

SPAC Merger Update

Northern Star Acquisition (STIC) is holding its shareholder vote for Barkbox today. STIC closed at $9.99 yesterday.

IPOE and SoFi held their shareholder vote on Thursday and, no surprise, the merger passed. It will start trading as SOFI on June 1.

Overall, recently announced mergers continue to trade mostly below $10 which could provide an opportunity for investors looking for yield as these deals should mostly close in ~3-4 months and give an opportunity to redeem. Here are where the recent announcements are trading:

May 27 | $ 9.84 | LWAC - Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. --> EFFECTOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

May 27 | $ 9.91 | PACX - Pioneer Merger Corp. --> Acorns Grow Inc

May 26 | $ 9.82 | DCRN - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II --> Tritium

May 25 | $ 9.90 | FORE - Foresight Acquisition Corp. --> P3 Health Partners

May 25 | $ 9.90 | PTK - PTK Acquisition Corp. --> Valens Semiconductor

May 24 | $ 9.86 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. --> Algoma Steel

May 20 | $ 9.83 | XPOA - DPCM Capital Inc --> Jam City

May 17 | $ 9.94 | SGAM - Seaport Global Acquisition Corp --> Redbox

May 17 | $ 10.10 | ZGYH - Yunhong International --> Giga Energy Inc.

May 17 | $ 9.89 | SCVX - SCVX Corporation --> Bright Machines

May 12 | $ 9.85 | SWBK - Switchback II Corporation --> Bird Rides, Inc.

May 12 | $ 9.86 | CENH - Centricus Acquisition Corp. --> Arqit Limited

May 11 | $ 9.94 | AURC - Aurora Acquisition Corp. --> BetterMay 11 | $ 9.88 | SRNG - Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. --> Ginkgo

May 10 | $ 9.89 | AUS - Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I --> Wynn Interactive

May 10 | $ 9.94 | LIVK - LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. --> AgileThought

May 10 | $ 9.87 | STPC - Star Peak Corp II --> Benson Hill, Inc.

May 10 | $ 9.87 | HCIC - Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V --> Plus

May 07 | $ 9.90 | STWO - ACON S2 Acquisition Corp --> ESS TECHNOLOGY

May 07 | $ 9.90 | LOKB - Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II --> Navitas Semiconductor

May 07 | $ 10.15 | LSAQ - LIFE SCI ACQ II --> Science 37

May 06 | $ 9.95 | AMHC - Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation --> Jasper Therapeutics

May 03 | $ 9.85 | MAAC - Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp --> Roivant Sciences

May SPAC IPOs

May 27 | - | OTEC - OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

May 26 | $ 9.94 | EGGF - EG Acquisition Corp.

May 25 | $ 10.05 | DYNS - Dynamics Special Purpose Corp.

May 25 | $ 10.05 | PHPC - Post Holdings Partnering Corporation

May 24 | $ 9.98 | FWAC - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

May 20 | $ 9.91 | GFOR - Graf Acquisition Corp. IV

May 18 | $ 10.04 | RAM - Aries I Acquisition Corp

May 18 | $ 10.00 | GIW - GigInternational1, Inc.

May 18 | $ 9.93 | SKYA - Skydeck Acquisition Corp.

May 17 | $ 10.09 | MCAE - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

May 17 | $ 9.92 | POND - Angel Pond Holdings Corp

May 17 | $ 10.09 | CPAR - Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp.

May 14 | $ 9.99 | OSI - Osiris Acquisition Corp.

May 14 | $ 9.99 | ARTA - Artisan Acquisition Corp.

May 12 | $ 10.00 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp.

May 07 | $ 10.09 | DKDCA - Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

May 04 | $ 10.00 | MAQC - Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation

May 03 | $ 9.95 | VLAT - Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp.

More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

  • Will Chamath's IPOE / SoFi Deal be Impacted by Clover's Whiff?
  • SPACs End Week on a High (Kind of)
  • Will SPACs Rebound with the Market?
  • Exclusive SPAC Q&A: Better World Acquisition Corp (BWAC)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

