USD/JPY climbs further beyond 110.00 mark, highest since April 6

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar crept toward 0.76 US cents on Thursday, continuing to recover last weeks dramatic sell off. With little of note on the domestic macroeconomic ticket, the direction was again driven by the shifting reflation narrative. A sense of calm has permeated markets in the last few days, as analysts adjust positions and last weeks FOMC policy update fades into the background. Markets largely ignored commentary from Fed officials overnight, instead, content in the expectation that monetary policy will remain accommodative for an extended period. The reflation narrative continues its rejuvenation, prompting upside across equities and commodity currencies. Having touched intraday lows at 0.7569, the AUD opens this morning just short of 0.7590, buying 0.7584 US cents. While we anticipate the recovery will continue toward pre-FOMC levels there are headwinds. Markets remain on edge following last weeks price action, so any recovery will likely be steady and measured, while tensions with China continue to undermine commodity driven demand. China has filled a lawsuit with the WTO over Australia’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese exports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless-steel sinks. While not exactly the biggest commodities exchanged between the two countries, it is further evidence of growing tensions and Beijing’s intent of making an example of Australia. With little of note on today’s docket we look to the US PCE index as an updated measure of inflation, while the risk recovery will likely dominate direction into the weekend.