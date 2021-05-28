A plaquing they will go: Clampers tag 4 historic buildings on Lincoln Way

If you were in town early on Sunday, April 19, you might have spotted the clump of red shirts bustling up Lincoln Way with an electric drill trailing behind them. Our local E Clampus Vitus brethren of Chapter #3 LSD, in conjunction with the Placer County Historical Society, were out to tag Auburn’s historic buildings with times bygone who, what, when and where. A plaquing is usually a singular event, but this time the Clampers were going big: four erections in one morning. I tagged along to watch.