Because the pandemic is restricting in-person meetings, a virtual Zoom meet was held to elect a new Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation. On Wednesday, June 2, following a virtual traditional standup vote the current Chief of Mississauga First Nation and chair of the North Shore Tribal Council (NSTC), Reginald (Reg) Niganobe was elected to Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation. The final vote count of 20 votes went to Niganobe with incumbent Glenn Hare receiving 18 votes. With the new responsibilities as Grand Chief, Niganobe will be vacating his position as chair of the NSTC; however, he will maintain his role as Chief of Mississauga First Nation. The election was held by Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.