How to Make and Serve an Aperol Spritz with Truly Hard Seltzer

Mark my words: hard kombucha is the new hard seltzer. The number of brands making it has skyrocketed in recent years, they’re all trying to attract customers with neutral, well-designed labels and it’s the perfect beverage for getting drunk outdoors in the summertime. Regular, virgin kombucha became a popular beverage for the probiotics and other health benefits quite a few years back, and it was only a matter of time before someone decided to add booze to it. If you’ve never had it before you should definitely try it, it tastes like bubbly tea water that’s been fermented and spiked with booze. It’s delicious, and perfect for a refreshing fizzy drink in warm weather. Trust me, it might sound like something reserved for the sunny beaches of SoCal or the hippie forests of NorCal, but it’s quickly becoming a beverage that’s applicable anywhere. Now, you can drink regular kombucha tea, make your own at home with a kombucha kit and pick up a six pack of hard kombucha on the way to the summer cookout. In this piece, we’re going to cover what hard kombucha is exactly, how it’s made and some of our favorite brands you can pick up and try for yourself.