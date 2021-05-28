USD/JPY hits resistance slightly below 110.00

UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted USD/JPY is now seen visiting the 111.35 level in the next weeks. 24-hoour view: “Our view for USD yesterday was that it ‘could test 111.00 but may not be able to maintain a foothold above this level’. Our view was not wrong as USD rose to 111.10, dropped back down quickly to 110.65 during London hours before recovering to close at 110.94 in NY. Upward momentum has improved, albeit not by all that much and the bias for today is on the upside. However, any advance is unlikely to break the major resistance at 111.35. Support is at 110.80 followed by 110.60.”