USD/JPY hits resistance slightly below 110.00

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY rallied yesterday, breaking above the key resistance zone of 109.70, which prevented the rate from moving higher on May 3rd and 12th. However, the advance was stopped slightly below the 110.00 zones, specifically, at 109.95, which acted as a resistance on April 9th. Overall, the rate continues to trade above the tentative upside support line drawn from the low of April 23rd, and thus, we would consider the near-term outlook to be positive.

#Jpy#Usd#Pave#Usd Jpy#Rsi#Macd
