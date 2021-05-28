Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 schedule: Toughest stretch, opponent preview, key matchups, predictions and more

By Bryan DeArdo
msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe standard is still the standard. Despite facing the NFL's toughest schedule this season, Mike Tomlin is keeping his team's sights set on pursuing the franchise's seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy. If they want to make a Super Bowl run, Pittsburgh will first have to get through a competitive AFC North division that includes two teams that made the playoffs in 2020 in the Ravens and the Browns. Speaking of the Browns, it was Cleveland that staged an upset of Pittsburgh in the wild card round of the 2020 playoffs.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Bengals#American Football#Pittsburgh Steelers 2021#Afc North#Super Bowls#Browns Week#Afc South#Titans#Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Predicting the Pittsburgh Steelers major stat leaders for 2021

The 2021 NFL season is creeping closer by the day, with rookie camp in the books the Steelers training camp roster is all but set. We already know who the big players will be, but who among them will lead the Steelers in major individual stats categories? Below we will predict just that with our stat leader predictions.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Pro Football Network

Cleveland Browns: 5 reasons why they should not trade for Odell Beckham Jr. The Cleveland Browns are the trendy pick as the sleeper team in 2019. After achieving a 7-8-1 record last season and finding their franchise... Dennis SosicFebruary 28, 2019. The Cleveland Browns had an amazing season in 2018,...
NFLpackersnews.com

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLPatriots.com

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman James Ferentz and Alex Redmond

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran offensive linemen James Ferentz and Alex Redmond. Terms of the contracts were not announced. Ferentz has spent the last four seasons with the Patriots. James Ferentz. Ferentz, 31, has accrued five seasons of NFL experience over the...
NFLUSA Today

Bengals sign first rookies from 2021 draft class

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly have their first rookies from the 2021 NFL draft class under contract. Per the team, the Bengals have seven of their 10 draft picks under contract. And according to a report from Aaron Wilson, fourth-round offensive tackle D’Ante Smith was the first to ink his deal with the Bengals.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers sign wide receiver Marqise Lee; Trent Taylor lands with Bengals

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Wide receiver Marqise Lee, 29, a 2014 second-round pick whose once-promising career has been derailed by injuries, signed with the 49ers on Monday after he participated in their rookie minicamp last week on a tryout basis.
NFLWLWT 5

Bengals sign 7 of 10 draft picks, veteran wide receiver

The Bengals announced Monday they signed seven draft picks — DE Cam Sample, DT Tyler Shelvin, OT D’Ante Smith, K Evan McPherson, C/G Trey Hill, HB Chris Evans and DE Wyatt Hubert. The team also signed veteran free agent WR Trent Taylor. The seven signed picks comprise all of the...
NFLthedallasnews.net

Report: Bengals signing WR Trent Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing free agent wide receiver Trent Taylor, NFL Network reported Monday. Taylor, 27, was with the Bengals over the weekend during rookie minicamp for a tryout, wearing ex-Bengal A.J. Green's old No. 18 jersey. The Bengals lost slot receiver and punt returner Alex Erickson to the Houston Texans in free agency, roles that can be filled by Taylor.
NFLCorbin Times Tribune

Bengals sign free agent Trent Taylor, seven draft picks

CINCINNATI — The Bengals today signed seven draft picks — DE Cam Sample, DT Tyler Shelvin, OT D'Ante Smith, K Evan McPherson, C/G Trey Hill, HB Chris Evans and DE Wyatt Hubert. The team also signed veteran free agent WR Trent Taylor. The seven signed picks comprise all of the...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders All-Time Top Five: Kickers

The guy they call “Seabass” was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Florida State, and while some people questioned selecting a kicker in the first round, he became the leading scorer in Silver and Black history. The 6-1, 260-pound Janikowski was born in Poland, where he was a standout soccer player, and moved to the United States when he was 17. He was a star player on the Seabreeze High soccer team in Daytona Beach, Fla., but the football coach recruited him for his senior year and he kicked four field goals of more than 50 yards. Not only that, the left-footed Janikowski reportedly kicked an 82-yard field goal in practice and was named to USA Today’s 1996 High School All-American team. Janikowski accepted a scholarship to Florida State and played for legendary coach Bobby Bowden, who said: “Boy, have you ever thought about how many national championships we might have won if we had Janikowski every year of my career?” Seabass made 66-of-83 field goal attempts and 126-of-129 extra points for 324 points in three years for the Seminoles, third-best in school history, and probably would have been the all-time leading scorer at Florida State had he not declared he was turning pro after his junior year. Before leaving, Janikowski kicked a 32-yard field goal and five extra points as the Seminoles defeated Virginia Tech, 46-29, in the 2000 Sugar Bowl to win the National Championship for a second straight year. Seabass was selected to the All-American team for the second straight season and also won a second Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football. After overcoming a few legal problems, Janikowski had something of a disappointing rookie year for the Raiders, making 22-of-32 field goal attempts, only 68.8 percent, but he did make all 46 of his extra-point tries. He made up for it the next year by making 23-of-28 field-goal tries, 82.1 percent, and all 42 of his extra-point attempts, and he made 50 more in a row before finally missing one in his fourth season, and just kept getting better. On Sept. 12, 2011, in a Monday Night Football Game against the Denver Broncos, Janikowski tied Tom Dempsey’s record for the longest field goal in NFL history with a 63-yarder, although that mark has since been broken. Seabass played 17 seasons for the Raiders, making 414-of-515 field goal attempts and 557-of-562 extra points while setting the franchise scoring record with 1,799 points, obliterating George Blanda’s mark of 863. Janikowski missed the 2016 season because of a back injury and signed with the Seattle Seahawks for his final season in 2017. He made 22-of-27 field-goal attempts and 48-of-51 extra-point tries, closing out a career in which he made 80.4 percent of his field-goal tries and 98.5 percent of his extra-point attempts. Janikowski kicked a field goal of 50 yards or more in every one of his 18 seasons except for 2005 when his longest was 49 yards. He is 10th on the NFL’s all-time scoring list with 1,913 points. Incredibly, Seabass made the Pro Bowl only in 2011, but he still should be a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2023.
NFLUSA Today

Bengals free-agent target Ryan Kerrigan signs with Eagles

The Cincinnati Bengals were one of the teams interested in edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan before the 2021 NFL draft, to the point the veteran even visited with the team before leaving without a deal. Fast forward to now, the longtime Washington star has decided to stay in the NFC East,...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Getting to know the Steelers 2021 UDFAs: Shakur Brown

After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected nine players in the 2021 NFL draft, they continued to adding to the roster with eight undrafted free agents. With many draft profiles focusing on those players towards the top and middle of the NFL draft, it is time to get to take a look at these other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who will have just as much opportunity to make the roster in 2021 as those who were selected in the draft, despite the more difficult path.
NFLchatsports.com

Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/17/21)

“Fresh Look: Browns Coach Stefanski Sheds Mask At Practice” (AP) - “Not only did Stefanski feel liberated without his mask, it was also refreshing to have on-field practice after the virtual 2020 offseason.”. “5 takeaways from Day 1 of Browns rookie minicamp” (Browns.com) - “Kevin Stefanski was able to deem...
NFLNBC Sports

Ben Roethlisberger: “Going to be different” without Maurkice Pouncey

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was emotional while sitting on the bench with center Maurkice Pouncey at the end of last season’s playoff loss to the Browns and that reaction foreshadowed Pouncey’s retirement announcement early in the offseason. Pouncey had been snapping the ball to Roethlisberger since 2010, so it has...