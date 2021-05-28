Overcoming the Gender Pay Gap in Sports

There seems to be nothing more intrinsically connected to the American spirit than our love of sports. We distinguish ourselves from other countries based on our passion for our beloved football, brand ourselves with the “pastime” of baseball, and religiously follow our favorite national or college basketball team. However, until recently these passions have been predominantly focused on one gender: male. Yes, it is true that the world of professional sports is a realm that is recognized as male. Yet, there is more to this story than testosterone and it may be a one that could be a powerful barging chip for the Fortune 500.