AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.7700 mark post-US PCE

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong pickup in the USD demand prompted aggressive selling around AUD/USD on Friday. The already stronger greenback got an additional boost from upbeat core PCE inflation data. The risk-on rally in the equity markets might help limit losses for the perceived riskier aussie. The AUD/USD pair continued losing ground...

www.fxstreet.com
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD recovery stalls on approach to 0.76

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar crept toward 0.76 US cents on Thursday, continuing to recover last weeks dramatic sell off. With little of note on the domestic macroeconomic ticket, the direction was again driven by the shifting reflation narrative. A sense of calm has permeated markets in the last few days, as analysts adjust positions and last weeks FOMC policy update fades into the background. Markets largely ignored commentary from Fed officials overnight, instead, content in the expectation that monetary policy will remain accommodative for an extended period. The reflation narrative continues its rejuvenation, prompting upside across equities and commodity currencies. Having touched intraday lows at 0.7569, the AUD opens this morning just short of 0.7590, buying 0.7584 US cents. While we anticipate the recovery will continue toward pre-FOMC levels there are headwinds. Markets remain on edge following last weeks price action, so any recovery will likely be steady and measured, while tensions with China continue to undermine commodity driven demand. China has filled a lawsuit with the WTO over Australia’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese exports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless-steel sinks. While not exactly the biggest commodities exchanged between the two countries, it is further evidence of growing tensions and Beijing’s intent of making an example of Australia. With little of note on today’s docket we look to the US PCE index as an updated measure of inflation, while the risk recovery will likely dominate direction into the weekend.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops to 110.50 after US inflation data

USD/JPY came under bearish pressure in the early American session. Core PCE inflation in US rose to 3.4% (YoY) in May as expected. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 91.70. After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below 111.00, the USD/JPY...
Businessactionforex.com

AUD/USD Outlook: AUD/USD Hits One-Week High On Fresh Risk Appetite

The Australian dollar rose to one-week high (0.7602) on Friday, lifted by fresh risk appetite as initial enthusiasm on hawkish Fed started o fade, as US policymakers remain split on risk view over surging inflation and large jobs deficit. Traders focus today’s US core PCE data, as economists expect inflation...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Correction Could Be Limited Below 110.00

USD/JPY extended its increase above the 111.00 resistance level. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 110.00 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD must settle above 1.1950 for a decent recovery, GBP/USD failed to surpass 1.4000. The US GDP grew 6.4% in Q1 2021, similar to the market...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD climbs above 0.7600 on renewed USD weakness

AUD/USD rose to its highest level in more than a week on Friday. US Dollar Index edges lower toward 91.50 in the early American session. Annual Core PCE Price Index in US rose to 3.4% in May. The AUD/USD pair regained its traction in the early American session on Friday...
Businesscityindex.co.uk

US Core PCE: Will it cause US Fed members to change their views?

US Core PCE is said to be the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation. As mentioned in our Preview, it is wide encompassing, as it covers all households and nonprofit institutions servicing households. Therefore, the Fed is said to favor this measure of inflation over others. Todays release of May Core PCE was 3.4% YoY vs 3.5% expected and 3.1% in April. This is the highest YoY reading in over 30 years! The headline print was 3.9% vs 4.2% expected and 3.6% in May. Recall that at the recent FOMC meeting, the “dot plots” showed that members expected 2 rate hikes by the end of 2023 and 7 members expected 1 rate hike by the end of 2022. In addition, Fed member Bullard said recently that Powell has opened the discussion on tapering. Although today’s Core PCE print was slightly weaker than expected, it is still a strong reading. Therefore, if this is really one of the Fed’s favorite measures of inflation, will today’s inflation print cause them to taper sooner than they would like? Fed members have been paraded out all week discussing how the high inflation is transitory. Some officials see inflation as more transitory than others. Today’s print shows that although inflation is strong, its not rampant. It will be interesting to see if Fed speakers change their tune as a result of today’s print.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed's preferred inflation reading posts biggest annual increase since 1992

Core personal consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation reading, rose in May by the most in nearly three decades as the U.S. economy continued to gain momentum while COVID-19 lockdown restrictions eased. Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, jumped 3.4% annually, up from the 3.1% increase in April,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest gains, 0.7600 mark remains in sight

AUD/USD edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The risk-on mood extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. A subdued USD price action remained supportive of the intraday uptick. The AUD/USD pair edged higher heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the top...
Business104.1 WIKY

Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 91.806 early...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD steadily climbs back closer to 0.7600 mark amid softer USD

A combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to gain traction for the fourth consecutive session. The risk-on mood benefitted the perceived riskier aussie amid a softer tone surrounding the USD. Thursday’s disappointing US macro data did little to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus. The AUD/USD pair edged higher...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY continues to push higher toward 84.10 on improved risk sentiment

AUD/JPY extends the previous three session’s gains on Thursday. AUD remains grounded on improved risk appetite, upbeat economic outlook. Yen suffers from downbeat economic data. After posting strong gains in the previous three sessions, AUD/JPY is moving in a close trading band in the Asian session. The cross is struggling...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Dollar Mixed; Risk FX rallies, Yen wweakens, US yields rise

Fed’s Kaplan, Bostic See Rate Hikes in 2022, BOE Up Next. Summary: The Dollar finished mixed, higher against the Yen but lower versus Risk currencies, the Aussie and Kiwi. Higher US bond yields were offset by disappointing New Home Sales data which recorded a fall in May. US Federal Reserve Presidents Kaplan (Dallas) and Bostic (Atlanta) both saw rate hikes in 2022. Boston Fed President Rosengren saw US inflation higher than 2% next year although he saw this moderating in 2022.USD/JPY rallied to 111.103 overnight and April 2020 highs, easing to settle around 111.00 in late New York. Risk appetite stayed healthy which saw the Aussie and Kiwi again finish as best performing currencies for the second day running. AUD/USD finished up 0.25% to 0.7575 (0.7599 overnight high) while the NZD/USD closed at 0.7045 (0.7025 yesterday). The Euro was modestly lower at 1.1925 (1.1938) while Sterling ended little changed at 1.3957 (1.3950). Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback was mostly stronger due to higher US treasury rates. USD/SGD rose to 1.3458 (1.3440). The USD/THB (US Dollar-Thai Baht) pair soared 0.4% to 31.85 (31.70 yesterday). Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) eased to.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle At 1-week High As Dollar Weakens

Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday and lifted the most active gold futures contract to their highest close in a weak, as the dollar lost ground against its peers. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reiteration that the central bank will continue with its accommodative policy and an interest rate hike would not happen anytime soon weighed on the dollar.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops to 1.3900 mark, fresh session lows post-BoE

GBP/USD came under some heavy selling pressure after the BoE announced its policy decision. The lack of any hawkish turn disappointed investors and exerted pressure on the British pound. A subdued USD price action might help limit any further losses ahead of the key US macro data. The GBP/USD pair...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls await ascending channel breakout

USD/JPY managed to reclaim the 111.00 mark for the first time since March 2020. Renewed USD buying remained supportive amid a generally positive risk sentiment. Investors look forward to a slew of US macro releases for a fresh trading impetus. A combination of factors assisted the USD/JPY to gain some...
Businessactionforex.com

Fed Officials Shrugged by Markets, Focus Turns to BoE and US Data

The chorus of Fedspeaks overnight provided little inspirations to the markets. Some policy makers expected tapering in the coming months, followed by rate hike next year. Some remained more cautious on the outlook. That’s what we already know from the Fed’s dot plot already. Major US indexes closed mixed in tight range. Yen and Dollar stayed soft but selling slowed somewhat in Asian session. On the other hand, focus is now turning to Sterling first with BoE as the main event today. Dollar could also come back to life with a string of economic data featured today and tomorrow.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears in charge on the weekly and daily outlook

AUD/USD is benefitting from improved risk sentiment and higher commodities and stocks. Technically, the bias is with the bears while below the weekly resistance. AUD/USD is currently trading a touch higher by 0.12% on the day so far after rising from a low of 0.7565 to a high of 0.7591.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs above 0.7070

NZD/USD is rising for the fourth straight day on Thursday. US economy grew by 6.4% in the first quarter as expected. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after US data releases. The NZD/USD pair extended its rebound into the fourth straight day on Thursday and touched its highest...