Longtime Texas athletics administrator Larry Falk dead at 58

By Sam Marsdale
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Falk, a longtime Texas athletics administrator for the better part of 30 years, died in his sleep Thursday morning. He was 58-years-old. Hired in 1981 as a student manager and later becoming an equipment manager, Falk was known for his gregarious personality and large frame while walking around campus. It earned him the nickname “Big Larry.”

