Adam Rittenberg with ESPN projects what the top 25 teams in college football will look like over the next three seasons...not just for 2021 but also for the next two years. His rankings also take into account current rosters, future recruiting, potential NFL departures, non-senior depth, unit trajectory, and coaching. He ranks Texas A&M as the sixth best program in the country going forward during that time span behind Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Georgia which means that Rittenberg believes that the Aggies will essentially become an elite program (all five of the teams ranked ahead of them have played in the College Football Playoffs during the past four seasons and four of them have title game appearances).