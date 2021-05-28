Cancel
Slovakia Pulls Out of Military Drills Over Turkish-Cypriot Units

By The National Herald
thenationalherald.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBacking fellow European Union member Cyprus, the Slovakian government withdrew from taking part in a Turkish military maneuver called Anadolu Ankasi 2021 because of the presence of forces from the Turkish-occupied side of the island. Turkey has held the northern third of Cyprus since an unlawful 1974 invasion and decades...

Nikos Dendias
#European Union#Military Exercise#Turkey#Turkish#Slovakian#Anadolu Ankasi 2021#Greek#Eu
Europe
Greece
