Walker - Episode 1.14 - Trips - Press Release

Cover picture for the articleROAD TRIP BLUES – Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) on a road trip to discuss some devastating news. Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell) enlists the help of Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) to find a missing military veteran. Diana Valentine directed the episode written by Casey Fisher (#114). Original airdate 6/17/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Walker Episode 1.13 Photos, Preview Clip and Synopsis

Another hiatus is almost behind us. This is a pretty special episode. This was supposed to be the season finale, until The CW graciously gave Walker another five episodes for its first season.
WALKER: Season 1, Episode 14: Trips Plot Synopsis, Director, & Air Date [The CW]

Walker Trips Plot Synopsis, Director, and Air Date. The CW's Walker: Season 1, Episode 14: Trips plot synopsis, director, and air date have been released.
Preview — Walker Season 1 Episode 13: Defend the Ranch

Walker returns from hiatus just in time for Cordell's past to catch up to him on Walker Season 1 Episode 13, "Defend the Ranch." Clint holds Cordell and his family hostage as a means to avenge his wife's death.
Walker episode 14 spoilers: Prepare for a road trip!

As we prepare for Walker episode 14 on The CW next week, the first question is obvious: How do you follow what we've just seen? We're coming off one of the most intense episodes of the season, but one of the show's real strengths comes in its versatility.
