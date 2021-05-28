CROWDER on His Upcoming Album and Dr. Dharius Daniels on How to Date Well

Jul has just made a big surprise to his fans! In addition to having unveiled an unreleased track “So the zone” he also gave the release date of his new album. Recently we shared our info on Amel Bent and her possible solo album after Sorore and we are now going to tell you about Jul. For several months the Marseille rapper has been teasing on his social networks the arrival of a new album for the beautiful days … And that’s it, he has finally released the release date of this project which is called Tomorrow will be fine and which will be released on June 25th. But that’s not all! The J also decided to unveil the first extract “So the zone” and the clip is already available ! We let you discover it just below and we will talk about it again in the rest of this article.