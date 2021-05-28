Cancel
CROWDER on His Upcoming Album and Dr. Dharius Daniels on How to Date Well

RELEVANT Magazine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s podcast, iconic worship artist David Crowder discusses his new album, “Milk and Honey.” And for this our Quarterlife segment (presented by UHSM), pastor and author Dr. Dharius Daniels shares tips on both dating and breaking up well. Plus, RELEVANT News and Slices covers everything you need to be in the know about, from songs about heartbreak from the newest teen pop sensation to Mark Zuckerberg’s sunscreen problem. You won’t want to miss this!

www.relevantmagazine.com
