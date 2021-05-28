OLL students complete service projects

The Barr-Reeve Scholarship Foundation is now accepting honor scholarship applications for the 2021-22 college school year. Barr-Reeve post graduates at either the sophomore, junior, senior or fifth/sixth-year senior level of college may apply for renewal of a past honor scholarship or apply for the first time. Barr-Reeve graduates need not have been previous recipients. Applications from post-graduates are now available and should be completed and returned by August 1. To be eligible for post graduate honor scholarship consideration, applicants must be a Barr-Reeve graduate, have a current 2.0 G.P.A. or better on a 4.0 scale, and must furnish proof of academic progress with a copy of their most recent grade report from the college, university or vocational school they are currently attending. Any potential applicant desiring more information should contact Charles Albert Kavanaugh, B-RSF president at 812-787-1666 or e-mail (akavanaugh@barr.k12.in.us).