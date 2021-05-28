Get the Best Grow Bags for Your Garden This Year

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFor those of you that don’t have any gardens, growing plants in a container seems like the only way to go. Wanting to plant your own produce is perfectly understandable, especially since it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to control what we eat if we keep buying everything from the supermarket. Some form of grow bags have been here for centuries, except that, back in the day, plants were grown in woven baskets.

www.homedit.com
newschain

When is it safe to plant out tender veg?

It’s just about time to plant out tender veg safely – or is it?. The rise and fall of temperatures this spring – April started off warm and dry, but ended up being the frostiest April in 60 years – has left some gardeners in a quandary about when to plant out their tender edibles, including courgettes, tomatoes and chillies.
Grow Interesting Plants Without Fear

If there were ever any doubt about the importance of gardening in the Northwest, it has been put to rest. During the pandemic, nurseries have been considered “essential” and, therefore, gardening has grown even more popular. A record number of vegetable gardens were started, and a record number of seeds were sown. Amid all of the frenzied vegetable growing, however, there has been an undercurrent of interest in plants usually reserved for the southernmost part of North America.
Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
8 Things to Know Before Growing Your Own Herbs

There are few things more satisfying than picking food that you grew yourself. But nurturing fruits and vegetables can be a tricky business. It takes trial and error (no matter how much you read on the subject), and requires time, energy, and some amount of space to get a worthwhile harvest. Herbs, comparatively, are quite simple to bring up. No one knows this better than Mark Diacono, who put it most succinctly when he said, “The leaves are the prize and the plant’s job is to grow them to survive.”
GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
How to Get in on the Getaway Garden Trend (Even If You Don’t Have a Yard)

Just like sourdough-starting and tie-dying, it seemed like everyone got in on gardening at the start of the pandemic. And like those trends, people thought it would simmer down, once vaccinations rolled out and things started opening up. But the opposite has occurred. “Those early container gardens and vegetable gardens...
The Plant Lady

Orioles and hummingbirds have returned to Bluff Country. This usually occurs just before the bloom time of creeping phlox, one of the most popular ground cover perennials. Creeping phlox (Phlox subulata) is an evergreen ground over that loves full sun. I have seen it draped over the edge of a retaining wall, defining a garden edge, and growing en masse down a steep embankment. Creeping phlox has evergreen foliage that forms a thick mat. Over time, the foliage sends small roots into the soil and holds the soil in place. Traditionally grown in sandy soil, this plant is tolerant of loamy soils as well, but does not always thrive in clay.
Let’s Go Out: 10 Ways to Enhance Any Outdoor Space This Season

Do you feel that in the air? It’s officially getting warmer, which means we’re storing away bulky sweaters and opening up the windows to enjoy some extra fresh air. After being tucked inside the past few months, we’re ready to get outdoors — which makes it the perfect time to transform even the smallest outdoor space into an oasis.
Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
How To Grow Edible and Eye-Catching Little Peanuts, According to ‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin

Anyone who has grown their own food—whether that’s a singular tomato plant or a garden full of goodies—knows that it’s endlessly rewarding. Plant expert Christopher Griffin, also know as Plant Kween, can’t wait for the day they can have a sprawling garden. But for now, they’re finding joy in growing a potted peanut plant, the best edible plant to grow indoors.
Spring in Lena’s Garden

Hello! My name is Lena White. I live in Charlotte, North Carolina. I’ve been gardening here for over 30 years. I’ve just recently retired from the practice of medicine, so now I have more time to spend doing what I love. This spring’s show of color has been really special!
Ask an Expert - Seven Tips for Container Gardens that Thrill, Fill and Spill

Container gardening has become popular as planting areas in the landscape have become smaller. Some containers are used to grow vegetables or specimen shrubs, while others display a beautiful splash of color. For thrilling container gardens, consider these tips. Containers need large enough drainage holes in the bottom to prevent...
The Best Backpacking Sleeping Bags of 2021

A sleeping bag is one of the most important pieces of camping gear. We’ve found the best backpacking sleeping bags for every use and budget. We’ll say it again: A good sleeping bag can be one of the most crucial investments an outdoors-person makes. It will keep you warm (but not too warm), cozy, and rested.
7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
Rural Ramblings: The wild geranium can spit seed pods up to 30 feet

The wild geranium (Geranium maculatum) is sometimes called old maid’s nightcap, alum root, or cranesbill. It is a common springtime woodland flower in our area. This protected perennial can often be seen growing along the edges of our rural roads and in woodland areas. A unique aspect of this native...