When we think of the discoveries we can still make in this world, there are two places we think of almost immediately: space (which doesn't really count, as it's not "in this world") and the ocean. Mostly, we think of the ocean because so much of our dear planet is made up of water. And after all, if evolutionary theory is anything to go by, life started in our seas, and only after very, very long did anything crawls upon the land. The fossil record says so, both in real life and in the Pokémon franchise.