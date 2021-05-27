Cancel
What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Dairy-Free Caesar Salad Tempeh Wrap

By JD Raymundo
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 17 days ago
When it comes to salads, you can’t go wrong with a classic caesar salad. It’s creamy and delicious, but sadly the only plant-based part of a caesar salad is the lettuce. Thankfully it’s very easy to make a dairy-free caesar dressing, and we can take it one step further by making it healthier than its non-vegan counterpart by using cashews to obtain that creaminess we are all familiar with. Why not go another step further by wrapping it all up with some crispy baked tempeh turning this into a protein-rich Vegan Tempeh Caesar Salad Wrap.

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com
