Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tony Iommi’s Reason for Quitting Jethro Tull

By Martin Kielty
Posted by 
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tony Iommi said he decided to reunite Black Sabbath instead of staying with Jethro Tull in 1968 because he wanted to build a team rather than be part of an established group. Sabbath were known as Earth until their split, after which Iommi joined Ian Anderson’s band for a brief period. In a new episode of Backstaged: The Devil in Metal, he explained why he soon wanted to reunite with Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, despite their recent disbandment.

wdhifm.com
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
139
Followers
1K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Jethro Tull
Person
Geezer Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slide Guitar#Black Metal#Disbandment#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicrocknheavy.net

Jethro Tull, 25th Anniversary Tour

Throwback to 1994. The first time I saw an international act live. The month of February in Madras, India is a time when the sun doesn’t flog its might on its lovely citizens. Yet. The air is still balmy. ‘Hot,’ the word used to describe the charming coastal city’s usual weather pattern, was still a month or two away.
Rock Musicrock929rocks.com

Black Sabbath Sabotage Digital Download Giveaway

Enter below to win MP3 versions of the 8 remastered original album track songs from Black Sabbath – Sabotage!. SABOTAGE: SUPER DELUXE EDITION will be available on June 11 as both a 4-CD set and a 4-LP set on 180-gram vinyl. It was also the beginning of the end; the...
Rock MusicKerrang

Album review: Black Sabbath – Sabotage Super Deluxe

This week marks eight years since Black Sabbath released 13, the first album to bear the band’s name in 18 years, and the first to feature Ozzy Osbourne on vocals in 35. Its predecessor, 1995’s Forbidden, was a turkey, while the last two albums to feature the band’s classic original line-up – ​’76s thin-spread Technical Ecstasy and ​’78s lousy Never Say Die! – were the sounds of an exhausted band fumbling, and then simply falling apart. Had the band’s story ended with either of these, it would have been a disappointing full-stop on the career of of one the most important bands in musical history.
MusicPosted by
Y101

Hear Van Morrison and Eric Clapton on Revamped Song ‘The Rebels’

Van Morrison and Eric Clapton have teamed for a new song, "The Rebels," a revamped version of "Where Have all the Rebels Gone?" from the former's recent solo LP. The duo — credited as Slowhand & Van — adds a gritty blues-rock spin to the track, with Clapton singing lead and adding various lead guitar licks. "Where have all the rebels gone? / Hidin' behind computer screens," he belts, with Morrison contributing harmonies throughout.
Musicplanetsixstring.com

AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Was 'Totally Enthralled' When He First Heard JIMI HENDRIX's 'Purple Haze'

In a recent interview with Germany’s Guitar magazine, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young spoke about his early musical influences. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it. And around when I was about 13 [or] 14, that’s when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon. And when I first heard the song ‘Purple Haze’, I was totally enthralled: ‘How’s he doing that?’ I was just so impressed with it. Plus, Malcolm, my brother, there was a few shows we had also seen. We had gone, the two of us together, and we had seen people like the band THE YARDBIRDS; they had come to Australia. And at the time, the lineup had just changed. I think they originally used to have Jeff Beck. But then, later on, when we saw them, they didn’t have Jeff Beck; they had Jimmy Page on guitar. So that was good, because at that time, that kind of sound, especially for guitar, it jumped out at you, the sound of it. So that was really good. But then when along came Hendrix, you kind of went, ‘Woah! This is another level on guitar.’ So I was very much a fan of that.”
MusicPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Reissue Roundup: Spring Sets From Fleetwood Mac, the Who and More

The past three months haven't delivered a huge bounty of reissues and archival recordings, but there have been some great records nonetheless. The usual assortment of deluxe editions, super deluxe editions and vinyl-and-multi-disc-stuffed box sets arrived. But there are also sets dedicated to a lost '60s band's entire recording output and an album including the last U.S. concert by one of the 20th century's most adventurous artists.
Public HealthNME

Eric Clapton says he had a “disastrous” reaction to COVID-19 vaccine after experiencing side-effects

Eric Clapton has shared his experience of being vaccinated, calling his reactions to it “disastrous” and criticising the so-called “propaganda” promoting the vaccine’s safety. In a letter written to Italian architect (and anti-lockdown activist) Robin Monotti Graziadei, shared on Telegram and verified by Rolling Stone, Clapton detailed the side effects...
Musicrock929rocks.com

MammothWVH: Fans React To Wolfgang Van Halen’s Album

All eyes in the rock world are on Wolfgang Van Halen, who releases his debut album as MammothWVH today. after years of playing bass in Van Halen (as well as in Mark Tremonti’s band Tremonti). There’s obviously a lot of love for him… but is he a frontman? The album, which features him singing, as well as playing all of the instruments, has gotten nearly universal positive reviews from fans in the few hours since it was released.
MusicPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Van Halen’s Lost Dinosaur Music Video Unearthed

A long lost video of Van Halen performing in front of giant dinosaur statues has finally been unearthed after more than 40 years. “At the end of 1981 Van Halen filmed some videoclip settled in a Jurassic park in Italy, the ‘Prehistoric Park’ of Rivolta D'Adda (near Milan),” notes the YouTube uploader, Kosmo VanHalenItalia.
MusicPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Mammoth WVH, ‘Mammoth WVH': Album Review

Wolfgang Van Halen successfully lives up to his family name while carving out a separate identity and sound on his debut album, Mammoth WVH. This is quite a narrow needle to thread, at an undeniably difficult time for the younger Van Halen, whose guitar-hero father Eddie died in October 2020. In addition to his personal grief, the reverence and protective bubble surrounding the elder Van Halen's legacy was at a fever pitch. Some online critics even accused Wolfgang of capitalizing on his dad's death with the tribute-paying debut single "Distance."
MusicPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Robert Plant: Writing Like Bob Dylan Is More Than I Can Imagine

Robert Plant expressed awe at songwriters who were able to “voice somebody else’s condition” in their lyrics, saying the concept was beyond his imagination. In the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast, the Led Zeppelin legend singled out Bob Dylan as a prime example of writers with such an ability, heaping praise on the singer-songwriter’s latest album, 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways.
MusicPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Van Halen Fans ‘Got Three Extra Tours’ Because of Wolfgang

Eddie Van Halen’s ex-wife said their son, Wolfgang Van Halen, was the reason fans “got three extra tours” before the legendary guitarist’s death. While the 30-year-old musician told The Washington Post that he believed he’d never stop receiving hate messages from people who resented him replacing Michael Anthony in 2007, his mom argued that there would have been no Van Halen at all without his addition to the lineup.
MusicPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Phil Collen Predicts Vince Neil Will Regain Voice for Stadium Tour

Phil Collen said Vince Neil has plenty of time to get his voice back into shape before Def Leppard and Motley Crue launch their delayed Stadium Tour. The guitarist was asked about an incident on May 29 when the singer was forced to abandon a solo show, telling the audience: “I'm sorry, you guys. It's been a long time… My fucking voice is gone.” It was Neil’s first concert since the pandemic shut down live music, and the rescheduled Stadium Tour doesn’t commence until June 16, 2022.
MusicPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

David Lee Roth Releases Country-Tinged Solo Song ‘Giddy-Up’ From His Web Comic

Van Halen legend David Lee Roth has released a country-tinged new solo song titled "Giddy-Up," which follows last year's "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill." The two tracks, in addition to "Alligator Pants," "Lo-Rez Sunset" and "Manda Bala," first appeared in The Roth Project, the singer's previously released 17-page web comic, which features a story and illustrations crafted by Roth himself. For the songs, the singer partnered back up with Rob Zombie guitarist John 5, who first appeared on his 1998 record DLR Band.
MusicPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

The Most Underrated Song From Each David Gilmour and Roger Waters LP

The relationship between David Gilmour and Roger Waters, it seems, was always fraught. Their shared time in Pink Floyd, the moments when they worked together most closely, brought the group's highest acclaim – including 1971's Meddle, 1973's The Dark Side of the Moon and 1975's Wish You Were Here. But it never seemed to come easy, and Gilmour receded into the background for a time.