King Crimson grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

King Crimson grace the front cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now. In 1971 King Crimson stood staring into the abyss. After the line-up that had recorded the ‘Lizard’ album had imploded the band all but finished. Against all odds Robert Fripp managed to resurrect the band for the Islands album, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. In the cover story for the new issue of Prog writer and Crimson biographer Sid Smith explores this oft-overlooked era of the prog legends. It makes for fascinating reading.www.loudersound.com