I woke up this morning at 6:15 to get ready to go to the rink for the daily skate Coach Morris is holding. When we got there, I noticed that there weren’t very many people who wanted to show up that early in the morning. It was another fast-paced practice with a scrimmage after a few warmup drills. I got to play defense, the position I know the best today, it was a lot of fun taking away the other team’s chances of scoring even though it was just a pickup game.