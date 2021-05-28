Atomic Heart Trailer Confirmed for E3, Dev Says 'Game Is Ready'
The soviet sci-fi action game Atomic Heart will make its next appearance next month during E3 2021 with a new trailer, developer Mundfish has confirmed on its Discord Channel. The Gamer picked up the news, where it was also revealed that "the game is ready". One member of the team nicknamed Zace explained how the team has "built together almost everything they wanted" as polishing on the title begins and work on the PlayStation 5 and PS4 ports commence.www.pushsquare.com