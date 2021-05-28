Atomic Heart Trailer Confirmed for E3, Dev Says 'Game Is Ready'

E3 2021 has nearly arrived, which means we'll soon be seeing dozens or even hundreds of new games spread across numerous events, showcases, and livestreams. Many of these (like Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest and Devolver's stream) aren't technically part of E3, but for the purposes of gaming fans, it makes little difference: June is when we're going to see a ton of new games and new looks at previously announced ones. But just which games are actually going to be present at these shows?