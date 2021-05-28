Cancel
Video Games

Atomic Heart Trailer Confirmed for E3, Dev Says 'Game Is Ready'

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe soviet sci-fi action game Atomic Heart will make its next appearance next month during E3 2021 with a new trailer, developer Mundfish has confirmed on its Discord Channel. The Gamer picked up the news, where it was also revealed that "the game is ready". One member of the team nicknamed Zace explained how the team has "built together almost everything they wanted" as polishing on the title begins and work on the PlayStation 5 and PS4 ports commence.

