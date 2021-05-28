5 THINGS TO KNOW: What are the different types of life jackets available?

Planning for the end of your life isn’t always the most fun thing to think about, especially when you’re young and enjoying life with your family. Many people think that end-of-life planning is reserved for the actual end of one’s life, but that doesn’t have to be the case. In fact, thinking and planning for the future, including the end of your life, can be an important step in preparing for any possibility. Of course, thinking about the possibility of death can feel like a deep subject that needs to be approached gently, especially when it comes to details like caring for children and funeral arrangements, so it’s okay to take your time and go slowly with these things.