5 THINGS TO KNOW: What are the different types of life jackets available?

ESTIMATE: $11,000.00-$13,000.00. One Ladies Two Tone Rolex Datejust Polished, Serviced & Electronically Tested, Yellow Gold & Stainless Steel Case: 26mm, Yellow Gold Crown, Custom Bezel: New 18K New Yellow Gold Ruby Beadset Diamond Bezel, Stone Count: 28 Diamonds + 4 Rubies In Dial, Total Weight .70 Carat, Clarity: SI-VS, Color: G to H. Custom Crystal: New Scratch Resistant Synthetic Sapphire Cyclops Lens. Custom Hands: New Luminescent Hands. Movement: Automatic Winding Movement. Custom Dial: Pink Mother Of Pearl Emerald String Diamond Dial, Stone Count: 10 Emeralds + 33 Diamonds In Dial, Clarity: SI-VS, Color: G to H. Date Window: 3 O'Clock Position Date Display, Model: Datejust. Condition: G-6 Extra Fine. Bracelet: Two Tone Yellow Gold & Stainless Steel Jubilee Band. Bright Polish. 6.0 Inch Length, Adjustable. Standard Clasp, With Rolex Logo. This Watch Has Been Serviced Time Tested And Is In Excellent Condition It Is Free Of All Scratches And Dents.