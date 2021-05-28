Prayer: Truth Tellers

Thank You for our marriage. Thank You for our bodies and how You designed them to do all that we have been able to do. Thank You for the way You created us to be attracted to each other. We pray we would do our best to take care of our bodies and remain healthy. We also pray we would be motivated to take care of our physical appearances. As we continue to age, we pray we would understand how our bodies change over time and that we would not become prideful or discouraged in our appearances. We pray we would continue to be attracted to each other and that our love would deepen and grow. Please help us to be encouraging with our words toward each other as we cheer each other on to be healthy. Please help us to not be overly concerned with the way our looks change over time, but rather embrace our aging bodies. We pray we would be modest in our appearances. We pray we would honor You with our choices as we care for our bodies and how we present ourselves to each other and to others in Jesus’ name AMEN!