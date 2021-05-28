Cancel
Prayer: Truth Tellers

Unveiled Wife
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank You for the truth of Your Word. Thank You for the Holy Bible. Thank You for the access You have given us to the truth. We pray we would not take it for granted that we have access to the truth. We pray we would study the truth and know the truth. We pray You would write it on our hearts. We pray we would be truth tellers. We pray we would proclaim Your truth to one another and we pray we would always tell the truth to one another. Please help us never to lie. We pray Your Holy Spirit would convict our hearts to tell only the truth, if we are ever tempted to lie. May our lives represent Your truth in Jesus’ name AMEN!

