Brian Campbell Sits Down With Logan Paul For An Exclusive Interview Ahead Of Floyd Mayweather Fight

In the past year, it’s undeniable that YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has become one of the biggest stars in entertainment. Whether you love him or hate him, it’s likely that you’ve seen the blonde haired, trash talking boxer during your daily scroll through social media. The internet has a lot of questions about him and we’re here to answer them. In this article we’ll tell you everything about Jake Paul, ranging from his height and weight, to his dating life, to his upcoming fight with UFC fighter Tyron Woodley.