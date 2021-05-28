Brian Campbell Sits Down With Logan Paul For An Exclusive Interview Ahead Of Floyd Mayweather Fight

Originally Posted On: Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul, and Cryotherapy | Cryotherapy Blog (cryoinnovations.com) With the exhibition fight of the year now taking place in Miami on June 6th, 2021, many trainers are asking if cryotherapy will help give Logan Paul an advantage. He is going to need it. Floyd Mayweather is the ultimate boxing champion with over 50 title wins and zero losses. Mayweather also uses cryotherapy and is a proponent of the science behind it. Will cryotherapy be enough to keep Logan Paul on his feet when he faces the world’s greatest boxer in the ring?