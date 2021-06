Warmer weather and the end of COVID-19 capacity limits are sending more people to local stores, pushing revenue nearer to pre-pandemic levels. Heather Vavra, owner of Faribault-based Star Sports and Apparel, noted that more customers are getting out and supporting local businesses in recent weeks. At the onset of the pandemic, the store closed and moved to online-only for four months. That transition forced Star Sports and Apparel to take unprecedented approaches, including creating small online apparel stores with custom T-shirts. That helped the business — which sells sports equipment and custom embroidery products but also offers inner tubes for lake activity, playground equipment and outdoor game selections — stay in operation through the pandemic.