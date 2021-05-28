Cancel
Superintendent discusses plans for school re-opening in August

–Many parents have expressed concern about possible restrictions on the return to full in-person instruction for next year. PRJUSD will follow all mandates issued by the California Department of Public Health. We are currently under the California mask mandate which will presumably be lifted on June 15, 2021. After that, the state plans to allow fully-vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings.

We are not sure what recommendations will be provided for school but we do know that children in second grade or below will not be required to wear masks. Please be advised that our school district administration and school board intend to abide by all mandates, the violation of which could jeopardize our insurance coverage or risk forfeiture of state funding. Absent such a mandate, however, it is the intent of the district to open fully in person with no restrictions not explicitly mandated. We intend to treat any guidance as suggestions to be considered by the board, not a law that must be followed.

Distance learning options will, of course, always be available for families so choosing. We hope this addresses current concerns; obviously, we cannot be certain what the future holds nor how the government will respond. We under no circumstances believe vaccinations of students can be required and hope masks will be voluntary for those in third grade and above. All staff have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated should they wish.

Please direct any continuing questions or concerns to Superintendent Curt Dubost at cdubost@pasoschools.org.

