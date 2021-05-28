Cancel
Vention, OnRobot partner for one-stop-shop for cobot applications

By Elizabeth Engler Modic
todaysmedicaldevelopments.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVention, a manufacturing automation platform (MAP), announced its partnership with OnRobot, which makes tools for collaborative applications. This partnership combines Vention’s online-first manufacturing automation platform with OnRobot’s library of plug-and-play end-of-arm tools to accelerate the design and deployment of end-to-end cobot applications. Vention’s MAP provides users with the engineering software...

Grand Forks, NDINFORUM

New 'ShopND' website provides one-stop-shop for buying ND products

GRAND FORKS -- The state's network of Small Business Development Centers have just launched a new e-commerce site that allows shoppers to enjoy Amazon-style convenience while buying North Dakota-made products. The team behind ShopND.com hopes to capitalize on the major shift toward online shopping triggered by the pandemic, while providing...
Softwareaithority.com

ERPA Named Workday Application Management Services Partner

ERPA, an enterprise application managed services provider, announced that it has been named a Workday Application Management Services (AMS) Partner. Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. As a Workday AMS partner, ERPA will provide ongoing functional, technical, and administrative support to customers...
Carsjust-auto.com

Toyota and partners explore applications for Automated Mapping Platform

Woven Alpha Inc, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation’s Woven Planet Holdings, together with Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors, have agreed to proceed with talks to put into use the Automated Mapping Platform (AMP) developed by Woven Alpha. AMP is a connected crowd-sourced software platform that supports the creation, development...
Businesspackworld.com

SICK and Vention Partner to Bring Enhanced Robot Guidance Systems to Manufacturers

SICK is proud to announce its partnership with Vention, a next-generation manufacturing automation platform (MAP). This partnership combines SICK’s PLB and PLOC2D systems with Vention’s manufacturing automation platform to accelerate the design and deployment of applications custom-built for robot guidance systems. Vention’s cloud-based platform allows customers to design, automate, and...
Cell Phonesthewealthrace.com

Simplifi by Quicken 2021 Review: A Financial One-Stop-Shop App

This text/publish incorporates references to services or products from a number of of our advertisers or companions. We could obtain compensation whenever you click on on hyperlinks to these services or products. Simplifi by Quicken is a contemporary funds and cash monitoring app from the corporate that owns Quicken. In...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HB NEXT Partners With Vacmobile For Robust, Safe Return To Work Application

ATLANTA, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HB NEXT, www.hbnext.com, the nationally recognized workplace safety compliance company, has announced a partnership with Vacmobile Corporation, developer of globally scalable solutions to securely manage digital immunization and testing records, to add critical COVID-19 vaccine and test management to its market leading Clear2 health management solution. Together HB NEXT and Vacmobile will provide a comprehensive platform that enables organizations to manage COVID-19 protocols and compliance, providing safe environments for employees, customers, visitors, and students.
SoftwareElectronic Engineering Times

DesignSpark Integrates SnapEDA to Help Engineers Design Electronics Faster

The new SnapEDA search capability on DesignSpark provides engineers with millions of free CAD models, helping them design electronics faster. SnapEDA, the first search engine for electronics design, and DesignSpark, an online design community and resource center for design engineers, are collaborating to help engineers design faster, regardless of which PCB design tool they use.
BusinessThe Daily Star

BSCIC launches one-stop service

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) inaugurated its "one-stop service" yesterday to attract domestic and foreign investment. The service would help businesses get trade licences, land registration, naming, environmental clearance and many other certificates from BSCIC. Businesses can now apply online and get these services from a single platform.
Jobsweworkremotely.com

Senior Product Designer

Muck Rack is the leading SaaS platform for public relations and communications professionals. Our mission is to make PR pros more successful by providing them with technology to find journalists to pitch, monitor media, quantify their impact and work more efficiently with their teams. Self-funded, globally distributed, and growing quickly,...
Softwaredevops.com

How Low-Code is Anchoring the Digital-First Enterprise

When the pandemic hit, digital transformation was accelerated, and many companies turned to low-code development in the hopes of winning in the new agile world. Technology aficionados have heard the phrase, “Faster, better, cheaper — pick two.” Fortunately, low-code gives you all three and then some, adding “flexible” to the mix. It’s no surprise that low-code development interest is now surging, as it’s quickly becoming a critical component of a modern enterprise technology stack, with estimated low-code development market growth predicted to exceed 25%, growing from $13B in 2020 to $65B in 2027, according to research from Brandessence Market Research.
Softwaredevops.com

Accurics Aligns DevSecOps Platform With GitLab

Accurics today announced it has integrated its tool for discovering violations of security policies that occur when developers provision infrastructure as code with both the continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform and the static application security assessment testing (SAST) tools from GitLab. Om Moolchandani, chief information and security officer...
Softwaredirectorsclub.news

Kofax Intelligent Automation Platform Features Expanded Low-Code Capabilities

Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, announces the latest release of its Intelligent Automation Platform. The new release accelerates deployments by better enabling citizen as well as professional developers, resulting in greater business value and a shorter return on investment (ROI) for customers. Kofax...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

How do I select an ITSM solution for my business?

An IT service management (ITSM) solution guarantees that IT processes and services are combined with the business goals of an organization, thus helping it thrive. To select a suitable ITSM solution for your business, you need to think about a variety of factors. We’ve talked to several industry professionals to get their insight on the topic.
Softwaredevops.com

Broadcom Adds VSM Platform to DevOps Portfolio

Broadcom Inc. today added a dedicated value stream management (VSM) application to its portfolio of DevOps offerings as part of an effort to make it simpler to prioritize software development initiatives. Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager for the enterprise software division of Broadcom, said that while the company...
Softwaremobitechspy.com

Top 6 Software that Analyzes the Ecosystem of your Software

Sticking to standard data management methods doesn’t seem like a smart idea these days. Many organizations and enterprises must incorporate AI-based technology into their business operations in order to provide systematic and reliable data analysis in a timely and stress-free manner. The following are the main software intelligence platforms on...
Technologyautomotiveworld.com

Continental and Elektrobit bring first automotive supplier in-vehicle integration of Amazon’s Alexa Custom Assistant

Continental and Elektrobit (EB) today announced a significant advancement in automotive embedded voice experiences: the first in-vehicle integration of Alexa Custom Assistant, a comprehensive solution that lets automakers access Alexa’s advanced AI to create their own branded, intelligent assistants. The collaboration brings together Continental’s automotive electronics and EB’s software expertise, integrating Alexa Custom Assistant into Continental’s Cockpit High Performance Computer with software and integration services provided by EB.
SoftwareHPCwire

Ansys Multiphysics Solutions Achieve Certification for TSMC N3, N4 Process Technologies

June 15, 2021 — Ansys achieved certification of its multiphysics signoff solutions for TSMC’s advanced N3 and N4 process technologies. This enables joint customers to meet critical power, thermal and reliability standards for highly sophisticated artificial intelligence/machine learning, 5G, high-performance computing (HPC), networking and autonomous vehicle chips. The certification of...