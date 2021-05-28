Vention, OnRobot partner for one-stop-shop for cobot applications

When the pandemic hit, digital transformation was accelerated, and many companies turned to low-code development in the hopes of winning in the new agile world. Technology aficionados have heard the phrase, “Faster, better, cheaper — pick two.” Fortunately, low-code gives you all three and then some, adding “flexible” to the mix. It’s no surprise that low-code development interest is now surging, as it’s quickly becoming a critical component of a modern enterprise technology stack, with estimated low-code development market growth predicted to exceed 25%, growing from $13B in 2020 to $65B in 2027, according to research from Brandessence Market Research.