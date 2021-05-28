Fall and Winter sports nominees released for fifth annual TRISPY Awards

CORBIN — The fall and winter sports nominees have been released for the fifth annual TRISPY Awards, which honor the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox, and Whitley counties.

This year’s TRISPY Awards will be conducted virtually as a video of the award ceremony will be released Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m. on both The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune websites along with both newspapers’ Facebook pages, and the TRISPY Facebook Page.

A magazine with all the nominees will also be released for nominees, families, and community members to remember what started as a great year in Tri-County athletics.

The event, co-hosted by The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune, will feature awards in more than 20 categories, including individual awards for each fall, winter, and spring sport.

Listed below are the fall and winter sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:

Fall Sports

Boys Golf

Charleston Dixon, Barbourville

Eli Fischer, Corbin

Brayden Reed, South Laurel

Girls Golf

Kinsely Blair, North Laurel

Brooke Elliott, Corbin

Kendall Hacker, North Laurel

Boys Cross County

Sean Simons, Corbin

Will Stanko, South Laurel

Austin Terrell, Corbin

Girls Cross Country

Lauren Crouch, North Laurel

Nancy Jane Jackson, Corbin

Nevaeh Warren, Williamsburg

Boys Soccer

Gabe Cima, Corbin

Jose Torres, Corbin

Kyle Webb, Corbin

Girls Soccer

Meg Anderson, North Laurel

Madison Dagley, North Laurel

Olivia Rudder, North Laurel

Volleyball

Alexis Blankenship, Lynn Camp

Emma Krutsinger, Corbin

Morgan Stacy, Corbin

Football

Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg

Seth Mills, Corbin

Gavon Thomas, Williamsburg

Winter Sports

Girls Basketball

Rachel Presley, South Laurel

Shelby Stewart, Corbin

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Boys Basketball

Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Girls Swimming

Belle Chappell, North Laurel

Madison Jones, South Laurel

Taylor Miller, Corbin

Boys Swimming

Jonah Black, Corbin

Brookz Dizney, North Laurel

Brady Trosper, South Laurel

Girls Bowling

Lauren Shackleford, Corbin

Brooke Stewart, Corbin

Madison Young, Corbin

Boys Bowling

Kevin Allen, Corbin

Sam Belew, Corbin

Mark Prewitt, Corbin

Boys Wrestling

Caleb Brown, Whitley County

Tanner Morris, Knox Central

Steve Partin, Knox Central

Girls Wrestling

Hailey Foster, Knox Central

Lauren Matney, Whitley County

Chloe Riley, Knox Central

Boys Archery

Matthew Cochrane, North Laurel

Isaac Ivey, North Laurel

Tayten Sowders, South Laurel

Girls Archery

Savannah Hoffman, Barbourville

Addison Metcalf, North Laurel

Savannah Philpot, North Laurel

Cheer Team

Corbin High School

Knox Central High School

North Laurel High School