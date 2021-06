MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid picked an experienced former coach instead of another former player to try to put the team back on track after a disappointing season. Madrid hired Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday to replace Zinedine Zidane, who quit last week after the team’s first trophyless season in more than a decade. Many expected the job to go to former Madrid great Raúl González, who like Zidane had been coaching the team's “B” squad before taking over the main squad.