On Wednesday, Greece's migration minister assured there are plans to keep migrants from living in tents during the winter months, the Associated Press reported. However, work on a new refugee center on the Greek island of Lesbos has not yet begun after a fire ripped through the overcrowded Moria camp nearly nine months ago. A temporary camp titled Mavrovouni was then established and its poor conditions were highlighted by the media that showed flooded and muddy tents.