Poll shows overwhelming support in N.J. for app-based drivers remaining as independent contractors
A new poll shows that New Jerseyans strongly support keeping app-based rideshare and delivery drivers as independent contractors, but with benefit protection. The poll, conducted by the Global Strategy Group for the New Jersey Coalition for Independent Work shows that 79% of New Jersey voters support policies that allow rideshare and delivery drivers for companies like Uber, Lyft and Door Dash continue their employment flexibility, as long as they can receive benefits and driver protections.newjerseyglobe.com