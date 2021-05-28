GOP veterans slam Singh over campaign manager’s attack on Ciattarelli son, who serves in the U.S. Army

It was 1866, and the men of the US Army, Navy, and Marines had destroyed the rebellion on the battlefield and ushered in a “new birth of freedom.” Their work done, they hoped to return to lives filled with the fruits of their blood and toil. That year, they formed a veterans’ organization called “The Grand Army of the Republic,” most commonly referred to as the GAR. It was a fraternal organization that also lobbied for better care for veterans and served in some cases as a powerful political and labor machine. But it had another purpose, too; one that became more and more relevant as the years passed: to remind the nation of the causes of the Civil War in order for their children and their children’s children to never endure something so horrible ever again. In their regular meetings – that also rang of Masonic rituals – the post commander would ask the officer of the day, “What should be the doom of all traitors?” To which the response was, “The penalty of treason is death!”