GOP veterans slam Singh over campaign manager’s attack on Ciattarelli son, who serves in the U.S. Army
Criticism continues to mount over an incident involving gubernatorial candidate Hirsh Singh’s campaign manager and the wife of another candidate, Jack Ciattarelli. While she was watching her husband debate Singh on Tuesday, Melinda Ciattarelli found herself ambushed by King Penna and a videographer inside the New Jersey 101.5 studio. Penna castigated one of Ciattarelli’s sons, who serves in the U.S. Army, for still living at home.newjerseyglobe.com