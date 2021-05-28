Cancel
Presidential Election

GOP veterans slam Singh over campaign manager’s attack on Ciattarelli son, who serves in the U.S. Army

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCriticism continues to mount over an incident involving gubernatorial candidate Hirsh Singh’s campaign manager and the wife of another candidate, Jack Ciattarelli. While she was watching her husband debate Singh on Tuesday, Melinda Ciattarelli found herself ambushed by King Penna and a videographer inside the New Jersey 101.5 studio. Penna castigated one of Ciattarelli’s sons, who serves in the U.S. Army, for still living at home.

Jack Ciattarelli
